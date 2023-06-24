New Construction......just completed! Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bath Rambler situated on nearly 5 gently rolling pastoral acres! Beautiful finishes throughout the home. Inviting open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the family and dining rooms. Gas fireplace in the family room. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, pantry and large island. Primary suite with large walk-in closet and spacious tiled shower. Rich flooring throughout the entire home. Full unfinished walk-out basement. Two-car attached side load garage. Small pond sits off to the left of the home. Builder takes great care and is very attentive to details and craftsmanship throughout the construction process. Don't miss this beautiful home on such a lovely lot!