This is a beautiful home in a private cul-de-sac. It sits among a time honored community. It's a three-bedroom, three-bath property, perfect for a small family or a retired couple. It has a great room with cathedral ceilings, a finished basement, recreation room, and a Zen garden for meditation. It also has extensive outdoor living spaces. Mainly, a Western Red Cedar Pergola with columns matching the house. It is the ideal residence for any buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $675,000
