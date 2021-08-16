Can you say Peaceful and Convenient in the same sentence? Well, you can here at this home. Freshly painted split foyer with laminate flooring, as well as carpeting. Huge Living/Dining/Kitchen with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Three (3) bedrooms with ample closet space in each and let's not forget about the Family Room on the lower level with another gas fireplace. Outside entertaining is easy with a rear deck overlooking the gold fish pond, plus a beautiful hot tub to enjoy. There is a small fenced area for your pets to roam, and an RV Carport (18x56)with electric and water. Whole house generator. All of this situated on 2.83 acres of treed privacy! Are you ready to call this home?
3 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $479,900
