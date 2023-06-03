Charming doesn't even begin to match the character this 3 BD/2.5BA Colonial holds! This unique 1 acre property and quaint home is a fantastic getaway from the noise of city life! Practically new (2017 construction), with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level and thoughtfully designed floor plan for easy living and entertaining. The bright and cheery kitchen w/ white cabinets & granite counters overlooks a lush, fenced rear yard. The inside is immaculate, but the showstoppers of this home are its wrap around porch, expansive deck and ample outdoor space. Imagine morning coffee listening to birdsong or entertaining around the firepit or newly stained HUGE rear deck! Plenty of room to expand into the unfinished basement space. This is a gem of a home that won't last long! Professional pictures to come by Thursday, 6/1
3 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $549,900
