3 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $595,000

Country living - Convenient Location: nestled quietly on 6.15 acres this post and beam home offers open, one level living with a bonus room; an expanded second floor loft. Layout is perfect for entertaining. The updated kitchen includes top end stainless steel appliances: LG double oven, Samsung dishwasher, Panasonic microwave, Samsung refrigerator, KitchenAid 5 burner gas stovetop and granite counters. Additional recent updates include new roof, windows, remote skylight, hot water heater, HVAC/heat pump, electrical panel, carpeting and modern minimalist Jack and Jill bathroom. Convenient to the Riverside Preserve, a 200"�acre recreational area with canoe/kayak access to the Rappahannock River. This private sanctuary is minutes away from historic downtown Warrenton, and I5 minutes from I"�66. Perfect for full time living or a weekend retreat this contemporary home offers a 5"�stall barn with 2 run"�in sheds and a tractor storage area, a walking trail, fenced/raised garden beds, fishpond and gazebo. Enjoy evenings by the firepit and take stargazing to a new level.