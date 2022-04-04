 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $422,000

Raised Rambler Built in 2009*2-Car Garage with Opener*Full, Unfinished, Walk-Out Basement*Located on 2 Acres with Easy Access to Routes 17 & 28*Covered Front Porch*Maintenance Free Exterior*Hardwood Floors Throughout*Vaulted Ceilings*42" Kitchen Cabinets*Ceiling Fans*Master Bedroom & Master Bathroom with Separate Shower & Tub*16' x 12' Rear Deck*Partially Fenced Rear*No HOA*Photos Taken Prior to Current Tenant

