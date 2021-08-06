 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $519,900

3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $519,900

3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $519,900

Renovated Farmhouse Charm! You will absolutely love this unique property. Situated on 6.7 acres of lush lawn and beautiful mature trees, this updated 1923, farmhouse offers modern living with the comforting feel of times long gone. Upon entering, you will be greeted by the original stairs and hand rail (recently had carpet removed and stained), cozy Living and Dining rooms each boasting it's own wood burning fireplace. An expansive Kitchen with granite counter tops and a huge island overlooking the Family Room with walls of windows providing a peek out to your private oasis. Three Season glass enclosed side porches on both levels, with entrances from Kitchen and the one-of-a-kind Master Suite. Huge Master Bathroom with lot's of storage. Two other large bedrooms and hall bathroom. Outside is a dream come true. Room for family fun and entertaining, as well as a massive oversized detached heated garage with a shop and/or exercise room. Newer HVAC and carpet. Need I say it again? You will LOVE this home! Data Stream high speed internet.

