Nicely renovated brick ranch home in the Town of Orange within walking distance of Orange County High School. 3 BR/1 BA in traditional floor plan over a full, unfinished basement. Level backyard with storage shed. Fresh paint and beautiful, refinished hardwood floors. Separate kitchen, formal dining room and living room. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Updated electricals. Heat pump with backup propane heater in the basement. Off-street parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $225,000
