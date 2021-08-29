 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $225,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $225,000

Nicely renovated brick ranch home in the Town of Orange within walking distance of Orange County High School. 3 BR/1 BA in traditional floor plan over a full, unfinished basement. Level backyard with storage shed. Fresh paint and beautiful, refinished hardwood floors. Separate kitchen, formal dining room and living room. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Updated electricals. Heat pump with backup propane heater in the basement. Off-street parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News