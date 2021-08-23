Nicely renovated brick ranch home in the Town of Orange within walking distance of Orange County High School. 3 BR/1 BA in traditional floor plan over a full, unfinished basement. Level backyard with storage shed. Fresh paint and beautiful, refinished hardwood floors. Separate kitchen, formal dining room and living room. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Updated electricals. Heat pump with backup propane heater in the basement. Off-street parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Laser attachment, 2 magazines also found around home on Third Street in Culpeper, where Trajon Taylor died after apparent shoot-out on New Year’s Eve 2020.
Democrats' winning streak in Virginia's statewide elections since 2009 is most attributable to the state's 10 largest counties and cities, but new census figures underscore that the trend goes deeper, to the next population tier.
A 57-year-old Chesterfield County man was arrested last week on felony charges after authorities found more than 50 suspected marijuana plants in his truck and home, far more than the four plants allowed under Virginia’s new law.
As Charlena Evans prayed fervently before a trash pickup on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County on Saturday morning she thanked God for allow…
Virginians caught possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, the state’s legal limit, but less than a pound of the drug, stand to face a light, $25 civil penalty. The potential repercussions jump drastically after the one pound benchmark to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
School meals will be provided free to all students during the upcoming school year, Culpeper County Public Schools announced on Tuesday.
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the commonwealth into a majority-red state when it comes to levels of community spread.
- Updated
Bonnie Jones has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks.
The Staffordshire bull terrier has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.