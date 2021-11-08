 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $294,000

WATERFRONT Property! Private and wooded 5 acre lot on Lake Orange. Home offers 3 bedrooms, one of which does not have a closet. Screened, covered porch off dining room. Clear out a few trees and sit on your porch overlooking the lake. Attached is an open carport with storage. Inground pool on side of home.

