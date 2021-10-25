 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $315,000

Here's classic Americana and front-porch charm on one of the prettiest streets in town. Original features such as Victorian porch columns, turned staircase, bead board ceilings, interior trim, and vintage Delft and crystal chandeliers lend ambiance to this sunlit gem. Important updates including a new roof, new HVAC, refurbished bathroom, new master bathroom, refinished oak floors, ceiling fans, Levolor solar/fabric shades, and painting of nearly all the interiors. All the bedrooms have ample closet space. The kitchen opens to a private elevated porch overlooking the deep back yard, a brick patio, and fire pit. Walk-up, floored attic. Five minute stroll to restaurants, shops, P.O., and so much more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News