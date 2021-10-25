3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $315,000

Here's classic Americana and front-porch charm on one of the prettiest streets in town. Original features such as Victorian porch columns, turned staircase, bead board ceilings, interior trim, and vintage Delft and crystal chandeliers lend ambiance to this sunlit gem. Important updates including a new roof, new HVAC, refurbished bathroom, new master bathroom, refinished oak floors, ceiling fans, Levolor solar/fabric shades, and painting of nearly all the interiors. All the bedrooms have ample closet space. The kitchen opens to a private elevated porch overlooking the deep back yard, a brick patio, and fire pit. Walk-up, floored attic. Five minute stroll to restaurants, shops, P.O., and so much more.