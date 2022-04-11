This charming home in the desirable Greenfields neighborhood is move in ready. Big, open front yard and finished living space in basement. The kitchen was remodeled in 2021 and is bright and welcoming with a dining nook and sunny window seat. Master bathroom has soaking jetted tub and one of the bedrooms has built in shelves. Basement walls are wooden T1-11 which is a wonderful indestructible siding. Gas fireplace in living room and gas furnace in basement New roof installed in 2019 and new roof on shed. All new tilt-on windows for easy cleaning added in 2017 Deck accessed from both living room and master bedroom! Home warranty for full coverage including septic for one year.
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $319,000
