3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $325,000

This charming home in the desirable Greenfields neighborhood is clean, tidy and move in ready. The kitchen was remodeled in 2021 and is bright and welcoming with a dining nook and sunny window seat. Master bathroom has soaking jetted tub and one of the bedrooms has built in shelves. Basement walls are wooden T1-11 which is a wonderful indestructible siding. Gas fireplace in living room and gas furnace in basement New roof installed in 2019 and new roof on shed. All new tilt-on windows for easy cleaning added in 2017 Deck accessed from both living room and master bedroom! Home warranty for full coverage including septic for one year.