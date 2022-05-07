Lovely and quiet home on 3.39 acres of land , this Rambler will satisfy many items on your list! Open kitchen w/center island offers tons of counter/cabinet space, cozy living room + the dining room can double as a family room. Large laundry room with side entrance door that leads to kitchen. You'll love the outdoor space as well - large level yard, 32'x16' deck, 10'x20' covered front porch & storage shed. Only 4 years young.Minutes to town of Orange/Lake Orange, 15 minutes to Lake Anna, 25 minutes to Culpeper, 35 minutes to Fredericksburg, 45 minutes to Charlottesville.
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $369,900
