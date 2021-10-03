3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $380,000

Absolutely delightful, well lit home nestled on 5.25 acres within the community of Lake Orange Estates. Updated and move-in ready this nice property offers total privacy, three-car detached garage and fenced-in back yard for pets, 17 kilowatt whole house generator, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Deck is only about 2 years old. The lake has public access within walking distance affording hours of enjoyment.