 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $399,000

BRAND NEW AND BEAUTIFULLY CONSTRUCTED ONE LEVEL HOME - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Open floor plan design features vautled tongue and groove ceiling, recessed lighting, with a shiplap accent wall. This home features an inviting covered front porch with concrete floor and a back deck with concrete patio below along with a durable long lasting metal roof. From the moment you walk-in the front door you feel the warmth of the gleaming solid hardwood floors throughout the main level. The Kitchen boasts granite counters with a breakfast bar and dark wood cabinets along with Kitchenaid appliances. The laundry is located off the kitchen and is access to the full insulated basement. Lots of roomy for future expansion including rough-in plumbing, windows and walk out doors to back yard. Verizon and Dish currently availble with the neighbors.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert