BRAND NEW AND BEAUTIFULLY CONSTRUCTED ONE LEVEL HOME - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Open floor plan design features vautled tongue and groove ceiling, recessed lighting, with a shiplap accent wall. This home features an inviting covered front porch with concrete floor and a back deck with concrete patio below along with a durable long lasting metal roof. From the moment you walk-in the front door you feel the warmth of the gleaming solid hardwood floors throughout the main level. The Kitchen boasts granite counters with a breakfast bar and dark wood cabinets along with Kitchenaid appliances. The laundry is located off the kitchen and is access to the full insulated basement. Lots of roomy for future expansion including rough-in plumbing, windows and walk out doors to back yard. Verizon and Dish currently availble with the neighbors.
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $399,000
