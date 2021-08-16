 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $459,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $459,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orange - $459,000

Lovely spacious brick rambler home, updated and well maintained. Floorplan ideal for enteraining, Mature landscaping, circular driveway recently replaced. Custom kitchen cabinets, newer appliances. Both bathrooms replaced in recent years. Full basement with finished rec room with fireplace. Den with we bar, expansive family room with windows on 3 sides, elevated from street level, feels like a tree house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News