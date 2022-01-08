 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Radiant - $375,000

MADISON COUNTY NEW CONSTRUCTION w/ GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT! Over 1500 sq feet on main level with vaulted tongue and groove ceiling,open floor plan, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, first floor laundry, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, full unfinished basement with bath rough-in on 1.8 acres. Conveneintly located a short distance to Rt 29, Town Madison and Town of Orange.

