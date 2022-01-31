3 Bedroom Home in Rapidan - $200,000

***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only. Price TBD at live auction on Wed., March 2nd, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is received by auction company no later than 5 PM on Tues., March 1st, 2022. NO EXCEPTIONS! PUBLIC REAL ESTATE AUCTION EVENT The owners have relocated and have contracted us to market and sell this well built Orange County home. This lovely 4+ acre property will be a smart purchase, and has the potential for a home based business. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Property Tour: Wednesday, February 23 @ 12 Noon SHARP (Feel free to bring your inspector/contractor). Well built 3 BR/3 BA home on 4.16 +/- acres The home measures 3,156 +/- sf. (1,578 +/- sf. above grade & 1,578 +/- sf. basement), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey) w/breakfast nook flowing into a 3 season room; living room w/fireplace; dining room; full finished walk-out basement w/2 bedrooms, full basement & utility room w/washer/dryer hook-up (washer/dryer hook-up also available on main level); attic Hardwood flooring, laminate & ceramic tile on main level; laminate, tile & carpet in basement Covered front porch; large rear deck Heating & cooling: heat pump; fireplace in living room Drilled well & conventional septic system; electric water heater Detached 24'x40' 2 bay garage/work shop w/metal roof Other features: All stainless kitchen appliances; washer/dryer hook-up on main level & basement; children's play area w/play house; ornamental fencing; above ground pool; gravel driveway; quiet wooded lot Internet: Xfinty; Electric: Dominion Energy This home can be occupied immediately, and personalized at the new owner's leisure. This home is located just off of Rt. 20 and is only 2.5 miles from Rt. 522 & Orange County Airport, 6 miles from downtown Orange, and a short drive to Fredericksburg, Culpeper & Charlottesville!! Tax Map: 031-00-01-00-0006-0; Deed Book: PC-G 7/75 010001276; Zoning: R1; Yearly County real estate taxes: $2,496.24; Home was built in 2005 & is vinyl sided; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $200,000 Starting Bid!! INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON!! Need Financing for this property?? Please contact the auction company. FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 3/1/22, and all terms adhered to. Terms and Conditions TERMS: $10,000 deposit per property is due immediately after confirmation of final bid and the balance due at closing within 30-45 days. There is a possibility of a lesser deposit if proof of pre approved financing is presented prior to auction. Deposits must be in the form of a cashier's check or certified check (from a US bank) made payable to yourself. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid, and will become a part of the purchase price. Property sold in as-is condition, and is not contingent upon buyer's financing, condition of property, appraisal, inspection, etc. Pre-approved (no later than 5 pm on 3/1/22) broker participation is compensated. Auctioneer's Note: All information and dimensions were derived from sources believed to be correct, but are not guaranteed. Buyers shall rely on their own information, judgment, and inspection of the property. All auction day announcements take precedence over any previously printed material or any other oral statements made.