3 Bedroom Home in Remington - $266,000

FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET...THIS LOVELY OPEN CONCEPT 2 LEVEL LIVING OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS. ALL BEDROOMS RECEIVE LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT. IMMACULATELY WELL KEPT. HOT WATER HEATER ONLY 2 YRS NEW. IN UNIT LAUNDRY ON MAIN LEVEL. WALK OUT TO CUTE YARD, PERFECT FOR GRILLING & CHILLING. THIS UNIT BACKS TO A LARGE OPEN COMMON AREA. NESTLED IN BOOMING REMINGTON ON THE SOUTHERN END OF THRIVING FAUQUIER COUNTY. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING, RESTAURNTS, WINERIES, B&B'S AND SO MUCH MORE! CLOSE TO ROUTE 29- MAJOR COMMUTER ARTERY. GREAT INVESTMENT FOR AN INVESTOR OR PERFECT STRATER HOME. LOW HOA. PRESENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED- AND TENANT WOULD LIKE TO STAY AND CONTINUE LEASING IF AN INVESTOR PURCHASES IT....HARD TO FIND SUCH A CLEAN TURN KEY TH AT THIS PRICE. COME SEE QUICKLY, AS THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!