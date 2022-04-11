This well-maintained home is move-in ready and offers plenty of room to expand. The main level features a large family room, separate dining room with access to the rear deck, updated kitchen (2019) with new cabinetry w/soft close doors and drawers, granite countertops w/undermount sink, black appliances and a pantry, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The lower level has been framed and drywalled into a recreation room, 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room - drywall has been installed but needs finishing, electrical wiring has been run, bathroom fixtures and flooring installed but the room needs finishing and flooring needs to be installed in the rest of this level. The laundry room has a utility sink and the washer and dryer convey. There is a rear walkout to the fenced backyard and a storage shed for lawn equipment and garden tools. Internet is with Comcast and the security system is with ADT. No HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Remington - $365,000
