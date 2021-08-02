 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Reva - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Reva - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Reva - $175,000

Adorable Cape Cod situated in a peaceful setting of Madison County with mountain views. Upstairs loft could be two bedrooms but is better suited as one. Main bedroom on first floor with full bath. Back deck overlooks trees and offers plenty of outdoor space to entertain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News