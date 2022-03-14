3 Bedroom Home in Reva - $415,000

Perched on a hill with DISTANT MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Located just minutes from Rt 29, convenient to Culpeper or Madison. Colonial style home boasts Covered Front Porch and expansive rear Deck. Main level boasts Formal Living room, Dining room, Family room, recently updated eat-in Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Laundry-Mud Room and two-car Garage. 2nd level, host Owner's Suite with walk-in closet plus 2 more spacious Bedrooms and a full bath. Full unfinished walkout lower level- great for storage or future living space with bath rough-in. Fenced back yard and a dog run all on 5 peaceful acres. Property extends down to the Hazel River. ***Roof replaced in 2021, HVAC replaced in 2020, water heater replaced in 2018 and well pump replaced. Septic pumped in 2018***.ALL OFFERS REVIEWED ON MONDAY EVENING