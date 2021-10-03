3 Bedroom Home in Rhoadesville - $150,000

PROPERTY SELLS TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER. ***AUCTION***List price is TAX ACCESSED only. Price TBD at live auction on Friday, October 1st, 2021 @ 10:00 am EDT. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is submitted no later than 5 pm on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. NO EXCEPTIONS! Desiring to be closer to family, the sellers are relocating and have contracted us to market and sell this well maintained home to the Highest Bidder!! Located in a quiet setting on 2.48 +/- acres, this lovely property will make a wonderful home to begin making memories when you Bid & Buy at YOUR PRICE!! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Need a Mortgage?....Contact the auction company for information. Property Tour: Thursday, September 23 @ 5:00pm SHARP (Feel free to bring your inspector/contractor). Move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style home on 2.48 +/- acres in Black Walnut Run subdivision--Orange County, VA. Home warranty transfers with the property (see above in "Documents" tab) This homes measures 1,620 finished +/- sf. with a 720 +/- sf. attached 2 car garage. The home features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; dining room; large three season room (320 +- sf.)/enclosed back porch; attic w/pull down stairs. Hardwood flooring in foyer; carpet throughout; linoleum in kitchen & bathrooms Covered front porch; 12'x15' rear deck; enclosed back porch (three season room w/great storage beneath) Other features: New lifetime asphalt shingle roof (December 2018); gravel driveway; single level living Heating & Cooling: heat pump/central AC (New Trane XR14 in December 2016); Dutchwest convection heater/wood stove in living room Drilled well & conventional septic system; electric water heater Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: Fiberlink Broadband Located only 2 miles from Rt. 20, 9.5 miles from Rt. 3, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Culpeper & Fredericksburg!! Tax Map: 020-00-05-00-0038-0; Zoning: A; Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,811.52; Home was built in 1994 and has vinyl exterior; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $150,000 Suggested Starting Bid!! Interior Photos Coming Soon!! Need Financing for this property?? Please contact the auction company for financing information. FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 9/30/21, and all terms adhered to. Terms and Conditions TERMS: $10,000 deposit is due immediately after confirmation of final bid and the balance due at closing within 30-45 days. There is a possibility of a lesser deposit if proof of pre approved financing is presented prior to auction. Deposits must be in the form of a cashier's check or certified check (from a US bank) made payable to yourself. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid, and will become a part of the purchase price. Property sold in as-is condition, and is not contingent upon buyer's financing, condition of property, appraisal, inspection, etc. Pre-approved (no later than 5 pm on 9/30/21) broker participation is compensated.
3 Bedroom Home in Rhoadesville - $150,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We have the watch from here, brother:' 27-year law enforcement professional graduated from Culpeper County High School, contracted virus in line of duty.
N.C. man, 83, receives 30-day suspended jail term in 2019 crash that killed Virginia couple in Outer Banks
An 83-year-old North Carolina man pleaded guilty to reckless driving in what prosecutors called a “horrible accident” that killed a Hanover County public school teacher and her husband while the family was vacationing in Kitty Hawk, N.C., in April 2019.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
In many ways, Kaylin Hart was a typical 12-year-old girl: she enjoyed hanging out with friends, riding her bike and getting new shoes.
Destination for bronze statue in Richmond containing those remains remains unknown.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
A Caroline County woman and her former boyfriend who participated in the “inhumane” abuse of her then 7-year-old son in 2019 received prison s…
- Updated
As frustration continues over people who refuse to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam issued strong words on Monday and suggested they think about their obituaries.
The Virginia Landmarks Register gained a most unusual historic district on Thursday: a former Army post whose activities have been among the n…
Bradley Stepp did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, retired two years to pursue his dream: WAR Craft Brewery & The Winery at Rapidan cuts ribbon.