3 Bedroom Home in Rhoadesville - $240,000

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath manufactured home on permanent foundation on almost 4 acres. Home is fairly new (1990) and has fireplace, laminate floors, front porch and detached garage. Roof and siding were replaced in 2008 and new HVAC installed in 2019. Screened in back deck (15x12), covered front porch and level yard w/mature shade trees. Great location that is convenient to Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Orange and Lake Anna!