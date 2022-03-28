Don't Miss the opportunity to own this nice size Rambler 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and full walkout basement unfinished ready to be designed as you wish w/ rough in bath on 3 secluded acres. Enter the large covered front porch leading to the front door. Main level features Hardwoods thru out. Over sized laundry room features built-ins and laundry sink w/ cabinets and counter. The primary bedroom and bath have the wide door ways for easy access. Stay cozy in the Living room w/ wood stove, kitchen w/ tile flooring, dining area leading to the large deck where you can enjoy your morning coffee watching and listing to he sounds and views of nature. No worries with parking there is plenty of space for all you guest.
3 Bedroom Home in Rhoadesville - $369,900
