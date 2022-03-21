 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rixeyville - $239,900

AFFORDABLE/ADORABLE....renovated rancher offering upgrades throughout to include New laminate flooring,Living Room with hardwoods, updated kitchen with barn door to pantry, butcher block countertop, renovated bath, ceiling fans, lower level family room has hearth and flue for woodstove, upper and lower decks, NEW roof. The property is fully fenced and features 12 x 14 storage shed with electric, and a chicken coup!! Gardens and landscaping Backing to River for recreational pleasure and stocked pond for fishing. AND there is COMCAST!!!

