3 Bedroom Home in Rixeyville - $350,000

Much sought after River Rd property in Rixeyville in Culpeper County. Escape to the country yet just 20 minutes to town of Culpeper for all the necessities, schools, restaurants etc and 20 minutes to Sperryville for wineries, restaurants and more. Internet service available. Enjoy morning coffee & quiet evenings on expansive front deck watching the birds and the geese on the pond. Home features open floor plan on main level, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on main level, lower level family room with bar areal, laundry and full bath with jetted tub and 4th bedroom/office. New flooring in kitchen and bath, and back yard fenced in area. Roof is one year old. Property has rights to use pond as part of Hazel River Subdivision.