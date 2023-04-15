This almost new 3BR, 3BA home is move-in ready condition and has a fully finished walk-out basement. It is situated on just over an acre and conveniently located between Warrenton and Culpeper. The main level family room features a vaulted ceiling and fan, dining area off the kitchen, primary bedroom, primary bathroom with shower, 2 secondary bedrooms and a hall bathroom with tub/shower. There is LVP flooring throughout the main level living areas and carpet and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. The lower level has a large recreation room, full bathroom with tub/shower and a den (currently being used as a bedroom).