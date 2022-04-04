 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rixeyville - $610,000

LOOKING for a c.1900's Farmhouse on 6 ac in Rappahannock Hunt Country? Welcome Home! Farmhouse offers~4 bed (first floor primary)/3 bath, renovated eat-in kitchen, SS appliances, laundry/pantry, formal dining room, living room, wood stove, home office, paved driveway, rear deck w/jacuzzi, whole house generator, fenced yard, & detached Garage/Workshop. Farm offers~8 stall (12x12) center aisle metal horse barn, hot/cold washrack, tack/feed room, overhang (store equip/hay), 110X66 riding arena, 4 fenced paddocks, frostfree hydrants at each pasture, chicken coop, & garden shed. Conveniently located to fine dining, shopping/antiquing, theatre, feed stores, Culpeper (town) 20 min, Warrenton 20 min, Commonwealth Park Horse Shows (25min), Charlottesville 1hr, & Dulles 45 min.

