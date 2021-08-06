 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sperryville - $2,000,000

This amazing property is the ideal combination of extraordinary mountain views, long frontage on a pure mountain trout stream with abundant native and stocked trout and wonderful blend of open meadows and mature hardwood forest. Dazzling views of Old Rag Mountain and numerous surrounding high peaks create a setting of unequalled natural splendor. This property is ideal for all outdoor activities and provides a magnificent hilltop building site for the perfect country retreat.

