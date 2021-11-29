Welcome home to this cozy one-level home in the beautiful Lake Wilderness. There is history all around, and now it's time for yours in this beautiful home. From coffee on the front porch or a glass of wine in the backyard, nature welcomes you all around. The home features 3 BR, 2 Baths, and a large family room opens to the dining and kitchen area. Bathrooms, flooring, and paint updates are just the beginning. The rear fenced yard also has a large 400 sq ft shed for added storage options. HVAC and Hot Water Heater are only five years old. New Roof makes this home a great opportunity with all the big stuff out of the way for the next owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $279,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. L. Trice Gravatte IV will take over as chief of five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District in February.
A Charlottesville woman last seen Nov. 14 was found dead in Harrisonburg this week.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
A unique innocence claim in an almost preposterously convoluted case filed by a man serving life in prison in large part for a murder a jury acquitted him of committing has won crucial support from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Despite high ratios of dissenters in nine counties, scholars suggest recent referendums have little bearing on the future of monuments' movements elsewhere in Virginia. Numerous such monuments remain, at the moment, where they've always sat in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Four-term councilman Pranas Rimeikis resigns, effective Nov. 21, with more than a month left in office.
Apparently, there will be no literary bonfires in Spotsylvania County anytime soon.
WASHINGTON—Reports of black bears afflicted with mange are growing in Northern Virginia. What used to be fewer than 10 sightings a year in 201…
The child was between 10 and 19 years old and lived in the Prince William Health District.