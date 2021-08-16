 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $330,000

Coming real soon. 5 acres - 22551 - in the Forrest Walk "in-between" of Lake Wilderness. 3BR-2B - 2000 sq ft. Surrounded by battlefields, backs to National Park land, ensconced in history; you can almost hear the bugler playing taps while you relax on your screened in back deck. All this in the Riverbend High school zone. See floor plans in doc section

