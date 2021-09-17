Sitting on over an acre of beautiful landscaped yard and natural woods providing privacy in the rear, this home is located in the established area of the resort style Fawn Lake community, convenient to all it's amenities. A charming southern front porch welcomes you. The wide foyer brings you in to the elegant living room centered around a large fireplace and built-in bookcase. The living room has a wall of french doors opening to a beautiful slate patio with large brick fireplace and grill area. The three bedrooms are split with the mater on one side and the 2nd and 3rd on the other. There is also a private office/library with built-in bookcases. The sunny kitchen has an attached dining area and a walk-in pantry. There is a full basement with a large family room and an even larger storage room. This Sagun built home is exceptionally wall maintained with newer roof, HVAC, water heater, appliances and irrigation system. The owners have even added a whole house dehumidifier for summer months and a humidifier for winter. Full of updates and charm, this home is ready for you to make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $630,000
