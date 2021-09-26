 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sumerduck - $334,500

One level living can definitely be yours in this well maintained home. Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, white (painted) kitchen cabinets with granite counters. Vaulted ceiling in living/kitchen/dining area. All three (3) decks have been redone. Oversized detached 2 car garage with automatic openers all situated on 1.5 treed acres. A wonderful place to call Home!

