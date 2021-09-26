Super well priced! Tons of living square footage for the price! I love the unique contemporary style of this 3 Bedroom, 2.5Bath home on a beautilful treed and open 1.5 acre lot in Sumerduck. This home is conveniently located off of Rt 17 for easy commuting and sits at the end of a paved cul de sac with treed and pastoral views. There is a main level primary bedroom with ensuite bath. The main level recreation room is huge and features laminate wood flooring and large sunny windows. The kitchen, family room, dining room and primary bedroom all have hardwood flooring and sunny spaces as well as a cathedral ceiling in the family room. The dining room features a gas fireplace for cozy eat in nights. This house also features a main level laundry room and an additional half bath on the main floor. The deck overlooks the treed and private rear yard. The upstairs bedrooms also feature hardwood flooring and a jack and jill bath. There is a giant closet in one of the bedrooms. The walk out basement is perfect for storage and has endless possibilities for future finished space. The roof is newer on this home as well. You will love all the flexible space this home has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Sumerduck - $385,000
