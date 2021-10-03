Coming Soon!! Seller working on final touches. This duplex with a charming front porch is within walking distance of Main St in Old Town Warrenton. The handicap-accessible main floor has a bedroom and full bathroom with zero threshold shower and laundry closet along with the living area and kitchen. Two bedrooms and a full bath with a tub/shower are on the 2nd floor. This low maintenance unit was built in 2015 and was designed by local architect, James Hricko. It features 2x6 construction, extra insulation (R21 walls, R49 attic), upgraded windows, conditioned crawlspace with concrete slab, and low water volume fixtures. New stainless steel appliances. New luxury vinyl tile and carpet installed. New tub and surround on 2nd floor. Freshly painted. Home has 3 assigned parking spaces. Easy access to Rt 29. Seller welcomes only owner-occupant offers until property has been actively listed for 30 days.
3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $299,900
