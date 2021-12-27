3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $362,500

Great opportunity to own! Renovated 3 bedroom 1 full bath, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances in a Modern Feeling Open Concept Kitchen!! Over an acre, high speed internet and close to town and commuting routes. A large deck offers relaxation and privacy, the two car garage is generously sized. The unfinished basement affords plenty of room to expand, is a true walk out basement, and has a rough in for an additional bath. **List of recent improvements is available in additional documents. **