 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $362,500

3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $362,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $362,500

Great opportunity to own! Renovated 3 bedroom 1 full bath, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances in a Modern Feeling Open Concept Kitchen!! Over an acre, high speed internet and close to town and commuting routes. A large deck offers relaxation and privacy, the two car garage is generously sized. The unfinished basement affords plenty of room to expand, is a true walk out basement, and has a rough in for an additional bath. **List of recent improvements is available in additional documents. **

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert