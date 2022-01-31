3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $405,000

Looking for charm and character this home has it all!!! Exterior hardi-plank siding, metal roof, and beautiful landscaping located on acre lot in great location. Minutes to Downtown Warrenton yet rural country setting. Inside enjoy the originial hardwood floors main and upper level and cozy quaint floorplan. Kitchen opens to dining area and has SGLD to wrap deck offering area for dining and enjoying the privacy. Primary bedroom on main level also has SGLD to deck . Upper level offers 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and cozy nook. Lower level is partially finished and can be ideal rec room, workshop or many other possibilities. A true one of a kind Home!!!