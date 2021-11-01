Looking for charm and character this home has it all!!! Exterior hardi-plank siding, metal roof, and beautiful landscaping located on acre lot in great location. Minutes to Downtown Warrenton yet rural country setting. Inside enjoy the originial hardwood floors main and upper level and cozy quaint floorplan. Kitchen opens to dining area and has SGLD to wrap deck offering area for dining and enjoying the privacy. Primary bedroom on main level also has SGLD to deck . Upper level offers 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and cozy nook. Lower level is partially finished and can be ideal rec room, workshop or many other possibilities. A true one of a kind Home!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $420,000
Keith Brown denies comments targeting Jamie Clancey, board president of Services to Abused Families.
Annie Nicole Ritenour was charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence and murder-for-hire, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
Virginia State Police on the scene: VDOT has been notified and will be assisting with roadway closer in rainy conditions and setting a detour.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
New data from Chief Medical Examiners Office reports 15 OD fatalities in county from January to June as state also experience high level of deaths of synthetic opioid.
Two-year councilman steps down following vulgar post tied to him about fellow councilwoman.
Five-county health district officials says getting children vaccinated will be the next big step in emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic; Reva VFD current clinic site for adult vaccines.
CRI SPONSORED: Culpeper Downtown Business Trick or Treat runs from 5-6 p.m. on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31 on East Davis St.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
Next Saturday, not long before Veterans Day, a most unusual Civil War monument will be unveiled in Culpeper County.