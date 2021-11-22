3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $424,900

NO HOA!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath all brick Rambler is located in quiet Bethel Academy. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, and island with bar seating. Familiy room, Living room, and Dining room boast gleeming hardwood floors, crown molding and Chair railings. Partially finished full sized basement with finished game room and dry bar. the unfinshed part has lots of storage space and 3 big windows that let in tons of light ready for your finishing touches. High speed internet is available. The spacious fenced yard is dog proof and includes a nice shed to store your mower. Property goes beyond the fence line in the rear. Enjoy the deck and the covered front porch for entertaining and relaxing. In (2019) new water heater, whole house surge protector and dishwasher. Enough room for at lease 6 cars in the driveway. Great Schools and a very walkable neihborhood. On the DC side of Warrenton, Close to schools, shopping and access to 66 an Rt 29. More picture coming soon. Open house Sunday 11/21/21 from 12pm-3pm.