3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $425,000

MOVE IN READY!!! Renovated beautifully to include kitchen and baths. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar, double basin sink, and stainless steel appliances. Upper level baths totally renovated!! Flooring includes Hardwoods, tile and new laminate hardwoods. Pull down stairs for attic access. Attached 1++ car garage with storage. Lower level features brick fireplace with woodstove insert, and full bath. Lots of expansion possibilities!! Rear yard Oasis totally fenced, patio with firepit and rear 14 x 12 deck. 2 buildings for hobbyist 23 x 16.8 pole barn could easily be detached garage plus 16 x 10 storage building. Other upgrades include new roof, all new duct work along with dual fuel HVAC system, New tankless hot water heater, and all new walkways. Move in now with nothing to do but enjoy!!!