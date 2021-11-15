3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $429,000

Convenient location on lovely cul de sac street just minutes from Warrenton on the DC side of Town. This contemporary two story offers an innovative floor plan with two story ceilings in living and dining areas & brick hearth with flue for your woodstove. Numerous recent improvements include new roof with 50 year shingles, freshly carpeted with upgraded padding, exterior & interior painting and a granite floored entry way. Trane HVAC installed 7 years ago. 2 year old hot water heater. Kitchen is complete with new cabinets, SS large capacity Samsung refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and GE stove with Lifeproof flooring. This flooring offers a lifetime guarantee. Main level includes primary bedroom, updated bathroom with ceramic oversized shower. Laundry room on first floor offers full size Samsung washer and dryer. Upstairs level has two bedrooms, full bath and great storage area or perhaps a small office space. Rear patio just resurfaced is perfect for outdoor seating and dining. Take time in the outdoor swing as you enjoy the backyard sunsets. Relax in nature with small pond and firepit. Plenty of wildlife abounds and you will look forward to discovering the flower beds in bloom each springtime. Property has a spacious back yard which adjoins 20 acres wooded community space that has trails and a creek. Generous bedroom closets, ample attic storage, and outdoor shed for riding mower and garden tools. Other recent improvements include all new childproof outlets, new light fixtures, light switches, cable connections, new high commodes and new bathroom mirrors. Sought after Hi Speed Comcast internet available. NEW CARPET: PLEASE REMOVE SHOES OR WEAR BOOTIES WHICH ARE PROVIDED FOR YOU AT THE FRONT DOOR.