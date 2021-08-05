3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $429,999

Back on the Market. Like new 3 Story Colonial built in 2017. No HOA!! Steps away from Warrenton Greenway. Within walking distance of downtown Warrenton! Bright and Beautiful, lots of upgrades are included in this home, upgraded trim package, hardwood flooring, maple cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fan in Master Bedroom and Family Room! All baths are ceramic tiled. Full unfinished walk-up basement with natural lighting. Fully fenced yard.