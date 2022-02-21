3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $475,000

Peaceful and private one level, four sided brick rambler on over 2.6 acres! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with updates and natural light throughout! Hardwood flooring carries you through the entire home. The large family room features a warm wood burning fireplace and two sets of sliding glass doors leading to the serene backyard surrounded by trees! The stone patio with a large pergola makes the backyard a wonderful extension of the living area as it is fully fenced, offers a play area for kids, a firepit area as well as your own garden! The spacious kitchen includes granite counter tops, white cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances to include a brand new stove, refrigerator and hood vent! The formal dining room extends off the kitchen and also flows into a separate living area that could be used as a study/office or living room. Large primary bedroom with ensuite bath as well as two additional bedrooms with hallway access to the secondary full bathroom. Great location close to Rt29, commuter lot, Old Town Warrenton, shops, dining, grocery and more! New HVVAC, hot water heater, well pump and water softener. Distribution box and two headers replaced in 2018. County has a trail easement behind the property.