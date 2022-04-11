Just minutes from Warrenton, this home is ready for you to move in and enjoy. Welcome Summer from the covered deck by the pool! You will be able to entertain and barbecue all summer. Inside ,the kitchen is fresh and clean with a new stove and flooring. The family room and dining room are ready for your personal touch. Upstairs are three bedroom and 2 full baths. The garage is a huge space (30x30) for storage or a workshop. The yard will soon be in full bloom and is fenced to keep pets at home. This is the place to call HOME.
3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Controversial project near historic sites in Stevensburg approved, converting 243 acres of farmland along Route 3 to light industrial for project of Marvell Development.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
21-22 Teacher of the Year will be announced at April 11 school board meeting.
To the town and county of Culpeper, the Board of Supervisors, and the Planning Commission:
The driver of the Honda, Sandra E. Manuel, 73, of Delaplane, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
Democracy is supposed to be government by the people.
Sen. Reeves opposes Amazon data-centers site in Stevensburg, aims to preserve historic 'treasures' of Salubria and Hansbrough's Ridge in letter to Culpeper supervisors.
Once agreement with All Points is finalized in May or June, 18-month deployment of high-speed internet will finally launch.
83-year-old grill cook has worked with wife at local's favorite, tiny eatery, since April 8, 1997.
As deputies approached the vehicle's driver, Christopher A. Miller, the 37-year-old man exited his vehicle with a gun and fired several rounds at the deputies, Coffey said.