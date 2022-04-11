3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $489,000

Just minutes from Warrenton, this home is ready for you to move in and enjoy. Welcome Summer from the covered deck by the pool! You will be able to entertain and barbecue all summer. Inside ,the kitchen is fresh and clean with a new stove and flooring. The family room and dining room are ready for your personal touch. Upstairs are three bedroom and 2 full baths. The garage is a huge space (30x30) for storage or a workshop. The yard will soon be in full bloom and is fenced to keep pets at home. This is the place to call HOME.