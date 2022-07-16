3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $524,900

Look No Further- You are going to LOVE this Home!! It is just 2 Years Young & Built by Local Builder, Hartz Homes. It Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & is Situated on 2 Acres with an Oversized 2 Car Garage!! This Home has an Open Floor Plan, with over 1900 sq ft of Living Space. The Main Floor Boasts Gorgeous Luxury Vinyl Flooring. It has a Large Family Room with a Wood Burning Fireplace - Dining Room Area with Decorative Lighting & a Fabulous Kitchen Featuring White Slow Close Cabinetry, Beautiful Granite Counters, a Breakfast Bar, Large Pantry & Stainless Steel Appliances. The Primary Suite has Upgraded Carpeting, Plenty of Natural Sunlight, Ceiling Fan, Walk in Closet, En Suite Bathroom with Dual Vanity, Granite Counters & a Tub/Shower with Beautiful Tiling. Two Other Bedrooms have Upgraded Carpeting, Ceiling Fans & have Access to a Hall Full Bath. The Lower Level Features a Grand Recreation Room with Natural Sunlight, Recessed Lighting, Pellet Stove & Extra Storage! There is a Half Bath & Laundry Room as well on this floor with Access to the Garage. The Outdoor Area is Great as well. There is a Wood Deck, Fire Pit Area, Plenty of Trees & Room to Entertain! This Home is Close to the Quaint Town of Warrenton, Local Golf Courses, Wineries & Outdoor Places to Explore. Comcast Available. Don't Miss this Gem of a Home!!