3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $539,900

This Lovely Like-New Colonial on a large lot in the established neighborhood of Bethel Academy is ready for new owners! Features include: Extensive hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless, large owner's suite with upgraded bath, large fenced yard, full basement, paved driveway and much more! See and you will not be disappointed.

