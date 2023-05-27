Nestled in the heart of one of Warrenton's best kept secrets, this turnkey 3BD/2.5BA Colonial in the Bethel Academy neighborhood is a a rare find! Practically new (2017 construction) and impeccably maintained, this beautiful home is sited on a peaceful .55 acre lot on a non-thru street. The outdoor space has so much to offer! Enjoy rocking on your front porch listening to the birdsong, entertain on the back patio, or tend to your garden beds. You can't beat the location of this peaceful retreat - just moments from historic Old Town Warrenton (and right up the road from the Airlie property and Harry's Pub!) also conveniently located to Rts 17 and 55 - Gainesville is a just short drive away. The inviting front porch is just the beginning of the charm and curb appeal of this lovely home! Gleaming hardwoods and a thoughtfully designed floor plan effortlessly combine functionality and style. The heart of the home is the open concept living area, where the dining room, living room and kitchen seamlessly flow together. Large windows bathe the main level in natural light, while offering picturesque views of the lush, fenced backyard and surrounding greenery. Gorgeous granite counters and stainless steel appliances with loads of cabinet space make for the perfect space for any chef! The upstairs has 3 bright bedrooms, including a stunning primary en suite & bath with an air-jet soaking tub and beautifully tiled shower and walk-in closet. This home has so much to offer - don't miss out!