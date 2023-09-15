This is a truly delightful home with many possibilities for family living. Built in 1933, this charmer is in need of some updating but is perfectly liveable and loveable as is. Main level supports a livin g room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, and two main level bedrooms and two full baths. The upper level offers a large bedroom, full bath, and two smaller rooms that have bedroom potential. The basement is a cellar with walk-out potential if modified!! Front porch,, screened side porch, detached gNoteLarage with storage area, plus pleny of room for gardens and games. Call lister before showing.....,please. Note: Property is being sold "as is"�, Call with any questions. Note: Septic is sized to 3 bedrooms but the upper level can accommodate more that 1 bedroom. It also offers 1 full bath. Main level offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths